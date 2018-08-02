Colombia offers to sell stake in Telefonica's Coltel for $795 mln

BOGOTA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Colombia’s government on Thursday offered to sell its 32.5 percent stake in Telefonica’s Coltel for 2.3 trillion pesos ($795 million), the finance ministry said in a statement.

The government’s 1,108,269,271 shares will be sold for 2,075.31 Colombian pesos each and will be on offer until Oct. 3.

Coltel operates under the brand name Movistar. Spain’s Telefonica bought a 50 percent plus one share stake in Coltel in 2006 for the equivalent of $369 million.

Then in 2012, the Spanish company invested $670 million in the struggling Coltel, increasing its stake.