EARNINGS POLL - Coloplast A/S quarterly results due on May 6

May 5 (Reuters) - (All figures in DKK) * Coloplast A/S reports its second quarter results on May 6. * Year to date, Coloplast A/S shares are up 29.84%. * Below is a table of analyst estimates for quarterly and annual results based on Refinitiv data. Qtr to March No. of Mean 2020 Analysts Estimate Revenue 7 4.70 billion Pre-tax 4 1.39 billion profit EPS 6 5.01 EBITDA 5 1.62 billion EBIT 6 1.42 billion Net Profit 5 1.07 billion Year to No. of Mean September Analysts Estimate 2020 Revenue 19 19.16 billion Pre-tax 16 5.79 billion profit EPS 21 21.03 EBITDA 19 6.69 billion EBIT 18 5.92 billion Net Profit 18 4.49 billion Dividend 17 18.45 Net Debt 6 831.13 million Coloplast A/S belongs to the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index. For detailed estimates on Coloplast A/S, Eikon users can follow this link: here/Apps/EstimatesApp This summary was auto generated on May 4 at 11:47 GMT. Please note that consensus estimates may be updated between publication of the poll and the report. (Gdansk Newsroom)