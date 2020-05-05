Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
May 5, 2020 / 10:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EARNINGS POLL - Coloplast A/S quarterly results due on May 6

2 Min Read

    May 5 (Reuters) - (All figures in DKK)
    * Coloplast A/S reports its second
quarter results on
May 6.
    * Year to date, Coloplast A/S shares are up 29.84%.
    * Below is a table of analyst estimates for quarterly
and annual
results based on Refinitiv data. 

 Qtr to March  No. of        Mean
 2020          Analysts      Estimate
 Revenue       7             4.70 billion
 Pre-tax       4             1.39 billion
 profit                      
 EPS           6             5.01
 EBITDA        5             1.62 billion
 EBIT          6             1.42 billion
 Net Profit    5             1.07 billion
 
 Year to       No. of        Mean
 September     Analysts      Estimate
 2020                        
 Revenue       19            19.16
                             billion
 Pre-tax       16            5.79 billion
 profit                      
 EPS           21            21.03
 EBITDA        19            6.69 billion
 EBIT          18            5.92 billion
 Net Profit    18            4.49 billion
 Dividend      17            18.45
 Net Debt      6             831.13
                             million
 
Coloplast A/S belongs to the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index. 
For detailed estimates on Coloplast A/S, Eikon users can follow
this link: here/Apps/EstimatesApp
 
This summary was auto generated on May 4 at 11:47 GMT.
    
Please note that consensus estimates may be updated between
publication of the poll and the report. 
    

 (Gdansk Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below