Christian health network wants federal forum for patient’s end-of-life lawsuit

A doctor and her dying patient’s lawsuit accusing a Christian healthcare network of violating Colorado’s assisted-suicide law belongs in federal court, said attorneys for the defendants in a notice of removal filed Friday, because the case raises significant and substantial issues under the U.S. Constitution, civil-rights statutes and case law.

Centura Health Corp, a joint venture of Catholic Health Initiatives and the Seventh-Day Adventist Health System, says that Dr. Barbara Morris violated its core religious principles and her 2017 employment contract in July, when she advised a terminally ill cancer patient that he was eligible for “aid-in-dying” medications.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ksetZS