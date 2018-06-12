FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 12, 2018 / 11:35 AM / in 19 minutes

MOVES-Columbia Threadneedle announces new infrastructure investment team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Columbia Threadneedle Investments, the asset management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc, on Tuesday said it had started building an infrastructure investment team for institutional clients in the UK and Europe.

The company appointed Heiko Schupp to the newly created role of global head of infrastructure investments.

Schupp joins from Hastings Fund Management where he was a senior portfolio manager.

Columbia Threadneedle also hired Ash Kelso, Antonio Botija and Ingrid Weston to join Schupp. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.