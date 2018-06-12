MOVES-Columbia Threadneedle announces new infrastructure investment team

June 12 (Reuters) - Columbia Threadneedle Investments, the asset management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc, on Tuesday said it had started building an infrastructure investment team for institutional clients in the UK and Europe.

The company appointed Heiko Schupp to the newly created role of global head of infrastructure investments.

Schupp joins from Hastings Fund Management where he was a senior portfolio manager.

Columbia Threadneedle also hired Ash Kelso, Antonio Botija and Ingrid Weston to join Schupp. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)