6th Circuit rules against Ohio landowners in Columbia Gas trespass lawsuit

Dozens of Ohio landowners cannot hold pipeline operator Columbia Gas Transmission liable for trespassing for storing natural gas under their property because they had no intention of using the subsurface themselves, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the landowners can only exclude others from using their subsurface property if it would interfere with their own “reasonable and foreseeable” use of it.

