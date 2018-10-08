EU Commission approves Sweden's Tele2 purchase of Com Hem

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Monday without any conditions the acquisition of Swedish Com Hem telecoms services provider by rival Tele2 .

“The Commission concluded that the transaction would raise no competition concerns as the companies’ activities and assets are largely complementary,” the EU executive arm, which is also the EU’s anti-monopoly watchdog, said in a statement.

Tele2 and Com Hem both provide telecommunications services in Sweden, but Com Hem’s main activities are related to fixed telecoms and TV, while Tele2 is mainly active in mobile telecoms. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)