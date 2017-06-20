FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Egypt's CIB seeks to increase its capital by 25 pct
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 2 months ago

Egypt's CIB seeks to increase its capital by 25 pct

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, will seek approval to issue bonus shares to increase its capital by 25 percent at its next general assembly meeting, the bank said in a statement published in local newspapers on Tuesday.

CIB invited its shareholders to hold a general meeting on July 18.

The bank said it will seek to increase its capital to 14.522 billion Egyptian pounds ($809 million) from 11.618 billion pounds through the distribution of a bonus share for every four original shares.

$1 = 17.9500 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Amina Ismail; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.