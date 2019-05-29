S.African airline Comair appoints joint CEOs

JOHANNESBURG, May 29 (Reuters) - South African airline Comair Ltd said on Wednesday it has appointed its former finance chief Glen Orsmond and Wrenelle Stander, an executive director, as joint chief executives to replace Erik Ventre who resigned.

The airline said last week that Ventre had resigned, citing personal reasons.

The new CEOs will begin their roles on July 31.

Orsmond left Comair in 2013 and rejoins the company after working at NVest Financial Holdings.

"The Board congratulates Ms Stander and Mr Orsmond on their appointment and looks forward to their contribution to the Company going forward," Comair said in a statement.