Comcast accused of firing executive who complained about supervisor's stalking, comments

A former Comcast executive has filed a lawsuit against the company and her indirect supervisor accusing him of subjecting her to cyber hacking, stalking and lewd comments, and claiming she was fired for complaining.

Cathy Beazley in a complaint filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania alleges that she was the victim of harassment at the hands of Michael DelCiello, who works as a senior vice president for business development and strategic partnerships at the company and was her second-level supervisor. Beazley, who was a director for strategic business development, says the company ignored numerous complaints she made about harassment and retaliation.

