10th Circuit: In case of conflict, ERISA-plan policy’s choice of law prevails  

A Pennsylvania choice-of-law provision in Comcast’s ERISA-plan insurance policy insulates it from the effect of a Colorado law that increases judicial scrutiny of benefit denials, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower-court ruling in favor of Michael Ellis, a former Comcast senior systems architect in Colorado, who sued Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston in 2015 for denying him Long Term Disability benefits under Comcast’s ERISA plan.

