Disney takes operational control of Hulu from Comcast

May 14 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said it has signed a pact with Comcast Corp to assume full operational control of Hulu, effective immediately.

As part of the deal, Disney can buy Comcast’s 33 percent stake in the U.S. entertainment streaming service as early as January 2024 and Comcast can also push for a sale of its stake at the same time.

Disney has guaranteed to value Hulu at a minimum of $27.5 billion during a future stake sale. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)