Universal Pictures, LeBron James' SpringHill sign first-look film deal

FILE PHOTO: Sep 26, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Universal Pictures has entered into a four-year, first-look production deal with the SpringHill Company, the entertainment brand created by NBA star LeBron James and co-founder Maverick Carter, the Comcast Corp unit said on Tuesday.

Universal has been collaborating with SpringHill for several years and have multiple projects in various stages of development, beginning with an untitled film based on the book “Shooting Stars” by James and Buzz Bissinger and other events in James’ life.

SpringHill and Universal will also partner for “Catch the Wave” , a film based on an original pitch from writer Ali Kinney and “New Kid”, based on the first graphic novel to win the Newbery Medal by Jerry Craft, the company said.