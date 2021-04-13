President Biden, Obama to appear on NBC's vaccination special

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as former U.S. President Barack Obama listens during a campaign canvas kickoff in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, U.S., October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will now be a part of NBC’s “Roll Up Your Sleeves”, a COVID-19 vaccination awareness program, Comcast Corp’s NBC said on Tuesday.

The hour-long special, created by media company ATTN, will air on April 18, and aims to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. ATTN had previously said former First Lady Michelle Obama and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will also appear on the program.

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will interview Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, on the special, ATTN had said.

The show, which will include a number of comedy acts, informative packages and real-life stories, is being produced in partnership with pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance.