NBCUniversal entertainment head to leave as part of reorganization

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Comcast’s NBCUniversal said on Thursday the chairman of NBC Entertainment will leave the company, as part of a reorganization of its TV and streaming video businesses.

The group will now consist of several units that will report to Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal television and streaming, the company said.

Paul Telegdy will leave his post as chairman of NBC Entertainment. The entertainment business unit will now report to Frances Berwick, who previously led the company’s lifestyle networks, including Bravo and E!.

NBCUniversal said it will look for a leader of the entertainment programming unit, which includes scripted and late-night programming.

The company also said its direct-to-consumer business, which includes new streaming service Peacock, will be led by Matt Strauss, who has overseen Peacock since October.