Sept 15 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp said on Tuesday that its recently launched streaming service Peacock had signed over 15 million viewers since its launch.

The company expects to add more than 500,000 broadband users in the current quarter, Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)