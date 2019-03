March 21 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp said Thursday it will launch a new internet streaming video service called Xfinity Flex, as the U.S. cable operator targets TV viewers who prefer watching content online over more expensive cable TV packages.

Xfinity Flex will be available starting March 26 only to Comcast’s internet customers and will cost $5 per month. (Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)