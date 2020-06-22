Westlaw News
June 22, 2020 / 10:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

SCOTUS turns away Comcast appeal in Tivo patent fight

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away an appeal by Comcast Corp of a ruling that temporarily forced the cable company to remove a feature from its Xfinity X1 entertainment system because it infringed Tivo Corp patents.

The justices declined to consider whether the U.S. International Trade Commission, a trade agency that hears cross-border disputes, overstepped its authority when it issued a ban on the importation of Comcast cable boxes that infringed two Tivo patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3hYHDcb

