Media News

Activist Trian Fund Management takes stake in Comcast - WSJ

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Activist investor Trian Fund Management LP has taken a stake in Comcast Corp in a bet that the media company’s shares are undervalued, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Trian owns about 20 million shares in Comcast, for a roughly $870 million stake or about 0.4% of the total company, the report said here&page=1&pos=1, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Comcast and Trian did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

