Comerica's profit dips 31 pct in fourth quarter

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Comerica Inc’s profit fell 31.3 percent in the fourth quarter as the Dallas-based bank took a $107-million charge to adjust deferred taxes due to new U.S. tax laws.

Net income attributable to Comerica common shareholders fell to $112 million or 63 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $163 million or 92 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2mBeHLm)

Excluding the charge and other one-time items, Comerica reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $226 million. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)