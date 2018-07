July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. regional bank Comerica Inc posted a 61 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by rising interest rates and growth in its loan portfolio.

Net income rose to $326 million, or $1.87 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $203 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2L0wIS9)

Net interest income rose 18 percent to $590 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)