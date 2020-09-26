Commerzbank appoints Manfred Knof as new CEO

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - German lender Commerzbank on Saturday said it had appointed Manfred Konf as its new chief executive, effective Jan. 1.

“The supervisory board of Commerzbank has appointed Dr. Manfred Knof as new Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors,” the German lender said in a statement

Knof will assume office subject to approval from its regulator, the European Central Bank, from Jan. 1, 2020.