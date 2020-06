FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - Commerzbank, under fire by a top investor for its strategy, is focused on cutting costs, the German lender’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Chief executive Martin Zielke was speaking on an online conference in the wake of a public activist campaign by investor Cerberus that was launched this week.

"We continue to work on cost management where we see additional potential beyond current plans," he said.