FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - Commerzbank will announce “considerably” more branch closures and job cuts when lays out its strategy review, a member of the bank’s supervisory board said on Monday as he criticized a public campaign for change by a top investor, Cerberus.

“Cerberus’ approach is rude and inappropriate,” Commerzbank supervisory board member Stefan Wittmann told Reuters. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Riham Alkousaa)