FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - Investor Cerberus has sent a letter to Commerzbank’s supervisory board chairman calling for changes to the board and strategy.

The letter, seen by Reuters and dated June 9, said: “We believe other shareholders would be highly supportive of efforts to enact significant change at the Supervisory Board, the Management Board and the Company’s strategic plan.”

A spokeswoman for Commerzbank declined to comment. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Madeline Chambers)