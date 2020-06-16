UPDATE 1-Cerberus tells Commerzbank it wants "substantial change" in leadership

* Latest volley in campaign for change by U.S. investor

* Cerberus says it would seek “alternative paths” for change

* Commerzbank declines to comment (Updates with details)

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - Cerberus has shot back in a letter to Commerzbank, saying that it was committed to “substantial change” in the bank’s leadership.

It marks the latest volley in a campaign by the U.S. investor to enact change at Germany’s No. 2 lender.

“We stay committed to achieving substantial change to the leadership of Commerzbank and to the bank’s operational and strategic paths for the benefit of all of Commerzbank’s stakeholders,” Cerberus said in a letter to the bank’s supervisory board chairman.

Cerberus said that it would dedicate its resources to “alternative paths to deliver the changes necessary”.

A spokeswoman for Commerzbank declined to comment.