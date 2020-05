FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s Finance Chief Bettina Orlopp said on Wednesday that the lender was reviewing its strategy for its Polish subsidiary mBank after ditching a sale of the business earlier this year.

Speaking to investors via webcast, Orlopp said, “We will definitely incorporate that now into our strategic review and come up how we will proceed with mBank”. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Riham Alkousaa)