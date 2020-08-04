Funds News
August 4, 2020 / 12:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Cerberus vows to work with Commerzbank chair despite concerns - source

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cerberus, seeking to move on from a defeat over the naming of a new chairman at Commerzbank, “acknowledges the reality” and will work with him, a person close to Cerberus said on Tuesday.

Commerzbank ignored the concerns of Cerberus, a top investor, on Monday by electing Hans-Joerg Vetter, the retired chief of a German regional bank, as its new chairman.

Cerberus is “looking forward to working with Vetter and the rest of the board to get a good result for Commerzbank”, said the person. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Michelle Martin)

