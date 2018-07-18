Commerzbank and ICBC sign MoU to support silk road trade- FAZ

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s Commerzbank has signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s ICBC to fund $5 billion worth of projects along the so-called silk road, Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Wednesday.

The partnership will involve funding projects, underwriting trade finance, and providing loans to projects along the silk road, a Chinese initiative linking Eurasian countries, FAZ said.

Commerzbank declined to comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Alexandra Hudson)