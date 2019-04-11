Deutsche Bank investor plans to file motion to oust chairman at AGM

FRANKFURT, April 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank investor Riebeck-Brauerei plans to file a motion seeking a vote to oust the lender’s chairman Paul Achleitner at this year’s annual general meeting, a lawyer for the activist shareholder said on Thursday.

Jan Bayer, the lawyer for investor Riebeck-Brauerei, said the justification to oust Achleitner was for his “dismal performance” and for pursuing a “value-destructive” merger with Commerzbank.

Bayer said that he plans to file the motion for his client in the next week.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Edward Taylor)