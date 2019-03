BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he had not taken any precautions in Germany’s 2020 draft budget for a possible merger of Deutsche bank and Commerzbank, two participants at a closed-door meeting told Reuters on Wednesday.

Scholz said it was up to Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to hold merger talks, adding that he would wait to see what they decide, the sources said.