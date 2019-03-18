Deutsche, Commerzbank merger would put 30,000 jobs at risk - union

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - A merger of Deutsche Bank and its rival Commerzbank could result in as much as 30,000 job cuts over the long term, a representative of German union Verdi and Deutsche supervisory board member told n-tv broadcaster.

Most of the 30,000 position in jeopardy are based in Germany, Verdi’s Jan Duscheck said, according to comments published by the TV station on Monday.

Over the short term there are 10,000 jobs at risk, Duscheck added.