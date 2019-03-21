Market News
Deutsche Bank CEO sees strong case for merger with Commerzbank - source

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Christian Sewing, the chief executive of Deutsche Bank, believes there is a strong case for a merger with rival Commerzbank, according to a person with direct knowledge of his thinking ahead of Thursday’s meeting of the supervisory board, setting the stage for a showdown with unions fearing massive job cuts.

Sewing sees multiple benefits of a merger, including “clear” dominance in its home market, scale, and shared technology costs, the person said.

Deutsche’s CEO also believes that a combined entity would improve the cost of funding, with “the best funding ever”, the person said. Jobs would be cut with or without a merger, the person said.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Reporting by Tom Sims and Andreas Framke Editing by Riham Alkousaa

