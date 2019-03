BERLIN, March 19 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that only Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank could decide whether they wanted to merge, adding she would not take a stand on the issue.

“I think something like this is a private economic decision and am very much in favour of the German government not interfering,” Merkel told a conference in Berlin. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Tassilo Hummel Editing by Michelle Martin)