BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s Labour Minister Hubertus Heil acknowledged the announcement of the country’s two biggest banks, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to discontinue end talks to merge as a “private sector decision of two companies”, he said on Thursday.

