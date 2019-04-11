REFILE-Qatar has no say in who runs Deutsche - foreign minister

(Refiles story to add dropped word ‘percent’ in second para)

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - Qatar has no direct say in who runs Deutsche Bank, the country’s foreign minister said when he was asked on Thursday for Doha’s view on merger talks between Deutsche Bank and fellow German lender Commerzbank .

Some 6.1 percent of the shares in Germany’s troubled lender are owned by two members of Qatar’s wealthy royal family, and the country’s sovereign wealth fund has also previously considered building a stake.

“Qatar invests in many areas in Germany,” said foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani at a press conference after talks with his German counterpart. “The question of who runs this or that institution is not a matter for Qatar directly or which Qatar decides upon.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Arno Schuetze)