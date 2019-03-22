Company News
Deutsche Bank top management gets bonuses for first time in four years

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s management board members were awarded their first bonuses in four years, a disclosure on Friday showed, risking the ire of unions who fear that a merger with Commerzbank will result in massive layoffs.

The management board received total pay, including bonuses, of 55.7 million euros ($63.39 million) in 2018, up from 29.8 million euros a year earlier, Deutsche Bank said in its annual report.

