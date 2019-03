FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank was off to a weak start in the first quarter of this year, largely due to sluggish trading business, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

“January was catastrophic, February was bad, and March got slowly better,” said one of the people.

