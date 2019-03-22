Funds News
Commerzbank CEO promises quick result in merger talks - memo

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s chief executive promised employees on Friday a quick decision on whether to go forward on a merger with Deutsche Bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

“I can promise you that we will strive to keep this period of uncertainty as short as possible and we will work hard to ensure that a decision is reached soon,” Chief Executive Officer Martin Zielke wrote to employees.

