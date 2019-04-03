Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank divided over pace of merger talks - sources

FRANKFURT, April 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are divided over the pace of their merger talks, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Commerzbank would like to see a speedy decision on whether to deepen the talks or not, while Deutsche Bank needs more time, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Germany’s two largest banks announced on March 17 that they were in talks to merge. The differences on the timeline are not seen as significant enough to derail the negotiations. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker Editing by Douglas Busvine)