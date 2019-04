BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing has told his counterpart at Commerzbank that he wants more time to ponder a merger, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Die Welt, citing no sources, reported that Sewing delivered the message in a meeting with Commerzbank CEO Martin Zielke on Tuesday.

The banks declined to comment. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker Editing by Ludwig Burger)