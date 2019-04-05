Hot Stocks
Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank favour takeover over new holding -sources

FRANKFURT, April 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, in talks to merge, are currently favouring a straightforward takeover over more complex ways to structure a deal, three people close to the matter said.

In their base case scenario, a transaction would be organised as a share offer from Deutsche Bank for Commerzbank, they said. That structure is preferred over the creation of a new holding company, which is viewed as too difficult to execute.

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

