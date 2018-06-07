FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 8:22 PM / in 2 hours

Deutsche Bank says chairman sees no need to bring up Commerzbank deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Thursday said its chairman is constantly asked about the potential for a tie-up with peer Commerzbank but downplayed the idea that a deal could materialise in the short-term.

The remarks came in response to a report by Bloomberg, saying Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board Chairman Paul Achleitner had consulted top shareholders and German government officials about a Commerzbank deal.

“The Chairman of Deutsche Bank is asked constantly about this matter. His answer is always the same: ‘All the pro and contra arguments can be read in analyst reports and the media’,” a spokesman for the bank said in written comments.

“He sees no reason to actively raise this issue.” (Reporting by Andreas Framke; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

