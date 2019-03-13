Germany finmin "closely watching" reports on Deutsche/Commerzbank merger - sources

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - German Finance Minster Olaf Scholz has told lawmakers that he is “closely watching” reports about a possible merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, parliamentary sources said on Wednesday.

Scholz told members of the Bundestag lower house of parliament’s budget committee that Berlin was always open for talks with private sector companies, two participants of the closed-door meeting told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Scholz added that he could not confirm that any such talks were taking place or had taken place, the sources said.

On Monday, Scholz told reporters in Brussels that the two German lenders were exploring a tie-up after weeks of media speculation, whereas Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank gave no comment. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Holger Hansen Editing by Michelle Martin)