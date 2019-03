FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s Verdi labour union on Tuesday voiced strong objections to a possible merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, arguing that a combined entity would be a more attractive target for a hostile foreign takeover.

The union, in a statement e-mailed to Reuters, also said that a merger would put at least 10,000 jobs at risk. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Riham Alkousaa)