VADUZ, Liechtenstein, March 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s challenge may be that it is too small to reap the benefits of scale, the lender’s supervisory board chairman said on Wednesday, a week after the bank announced merger talks with rival Commerzbank.

“Our problem may not be too big to fail, but rather too small to scale,” chairman Paul Achleitner said. “Size matters.” (Reporting by Angelika Gruber Writing by Tom Sims Editing by Michelle Martin)