Commerzbank shares jump on ING deal report

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Commerzbank jumped on Thursday after Bloomberg reported that Germany is in discussions with the Netherlands to explore a possible tie-up with ING.

Commerzbank shares were up 2.2% by 1114 GMT, having jumped as much as 4% after the report.

Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra and German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies discussed the matter earlier in May in Berlin, the report added, citing sources.

Berlin’s intent was to have the new bank be headquartered in Germany, according to the report.

Both Commerzbank, which is owned 15% by the German government, and ING declined to comment on the report.

ING and Italy’s UniCredit have expressed interest in Commerzbank, which is Germany’s second largest lender, after Deutsche Bank-Commerzbank deal talks collapsed in April. (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, additional reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker in Frankfurt, Editing by Helen Reid)