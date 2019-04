FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - UniCredit could explore a merger with Commerzbank if talks with Deutsche Bank fall through, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The people said that UniCredit would not crash the current talks about a tie-up between Germany’s two largest banks and that UniCredit’s current focus was now on its turnaround plan. (Reporting by John O’Donnell in Frankfurt and Gianluca Semeraro in Milan Editing by Tom Sims)