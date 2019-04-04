Company News
April 4, 2019 / 4:40 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

UniCredit planning to make a bid for Commerzbank - FT

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA is preparing a rival multi-billion-euro bid to take control of Commerzbank AG , amid Deutsche Bank’s move to buy the lender is facing troubles, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

UniCredit is planning to acquire a sizeable stake in Commerzbank and merge it with HypoVereinsbank, the German lender it already owns, the paper said on.ft.com/2UfO1TT, citing people familiar with the matter.

UniCredit declined to comment on the report, while Commerzbank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

