Financials
December 17, 2019 / 3:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Polish, international banks to bid for Commerzbank unit by mid-Jan -sources

1 Min Read

WARSAW/FRANKFURT (Germany), Dec 16 (Reuters) - Lenders interested in buying Commerzbank’s Polish arm, mBank , are expected to file their initial bids for Poland’s fourth-largest lender by assets by a mid-January deadline, three sources said on Tuesday.

Germany’s second-largest lender has said it aims to sell its 69.3% stake in mBank by the end of 2020. Among parties interested are state-run giants - Poland’s biggest bank PKO BP and a consortium comprising insurer PZU and its subsidiary Pekao, the sources said.

Separately, Austrian lender Erste and Credit Agricole are also expected to hand in first-round offers, they said, adding that bids from further contenders could not be ruled out. (Reporting by Anna Koper, Arno Schuetze and Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below