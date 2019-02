FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s Commerzbank on Thursday posted a 51 percent rise in net profit in the fourth quarter, as the lender focuses on a major overhaul.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 113 million euros ($127.43 million) was above the 75.7 million euros expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

It rose from 75 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)